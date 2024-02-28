Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,440 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.24% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MD. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 219,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,485,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after acquiring an additional 57,193 shares during the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 43,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MD opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $496.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

In other news, CEO James D. Swift sold 5,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $55,219.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,874 shares in the company, valued at $870,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

