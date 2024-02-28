Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Sells $416,018.10 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 6,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $416,018.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kenneth Stillwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pegasystems alerts:

On Friday, February 16th, Kenneth Stillwell sold 20,606 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,301,681.02.

Pegasystems Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $65.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 92.49 and a beta of 1.01. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Pegasystems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pegasystems

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.