PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

PENN has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded PENN Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered PENN Entertainment from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Macquarie decreased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.53.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PENN

PENN Entertainment Stock Up 6.2 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.13. PENN Entertainment has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $31.63.

In related news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $4,366,482.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1,061.1% in the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 322,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after buying an additional 294,845 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,435,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the third quarter worth $9,489,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 300.0% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.