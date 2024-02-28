Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.76

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.76 and traded as high as $7.95. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 2,729 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.30.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.69 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 3.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 32.5% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 123,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 30,445 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 316,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 88,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

