Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.25.

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 546.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average is $31.97. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.276 dividend. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,180.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 23.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 222.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 135.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after buying an additional 554,915 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Further Reading

