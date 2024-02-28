Peter Tallman Buys 192,000 Shares of Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG) Stock

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Free Report) Director Peter Tallman bought 192,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$14,400.00.

Peter Tallman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 15th, Peter Tallman bought 100,000 shares of Klondike Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$8,000.00.

Klondike Gold Price Performance

Shares of CVE KG opened at C$0.07 on Wednesday. Klondike Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Klondike Gold Company Profile

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on its 100% owned Klondike District Gold Project located in Dawson City, Yukon. The company was formerly known as Arbor Resources Inc and changed its name to Klondike Gold Corp.

