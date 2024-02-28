Peter Wright Acquires 235,000 Shares of Greenwing Resources Ltd (ASX:GW1) Stock

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2024

Greenwing Resources Ltd (ASX:GW1Get Free Report) insider Peter Wright bought 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$17,625.00 ($11,519.61).

Peter Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 8th, Peter Wright purchased 110,000 shares of Greenwing Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$9,680.00 ($6,326.80).

Greenwing Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47.

About Greenwing Resources

(Get Free Report)

Greenwing Resources Ltd engages in the production and sale of mineral concentrates. The company primarily explores for lithium and graphite. It holds 100% interests in the Graphmada Large Flake Graphite mine located in eastern Madagascar; the San Jorge lithium brine project that includes 15 granted exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 36,600 hectares located in Catamarca, Argentina; and the Millie Reward lithium project located in central Madagascar.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Greenwing Resources (ASX:GW1)

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwing Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwing Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.