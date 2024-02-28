PFG Investments LLC Acquires 5,397 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,433 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.6% of PFG Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Argus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.06.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $407.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $245.61 and a 12 month high of $420.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,072,984 shares of company stock worth $30,928,803. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

