PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Buys 125 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 259.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $740.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $865.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $820.03.

NVIDIA stock opened at $787.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.91, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $222.97 and a 1 year high of $823.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $609.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,174 shares of company stock valued at $69,582,008 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

