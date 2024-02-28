Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.44 and a beta of 0.78. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $32.63.
Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 4.90%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.
