Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.44 and a beta of 0.78. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $32.63.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 4.90%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pilgrim’s Pride

About Pilgrim’s Pride

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 284.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 37,215 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth about $441,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 37.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the period. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.