Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on PNW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

PNW stock opened at $69.01 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading

