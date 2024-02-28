Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on March 15th

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Piper Sandler Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.3% annually over the last three years. Piper Sandler Companies has a payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:PIPR opened at $187.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.41. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $120.97 and a one year high of $193.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $457.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.12 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 11,307 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $2,037,295.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 11,307 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $2,037,295.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 19,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,543.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,123 shares of company stock worth $9,236,744. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 119,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after acquiring an additional 24,260 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Northland Securities cut Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Piper Sandler Companies

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Get Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.