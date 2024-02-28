Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Truist Financial

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

PLYA opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.52. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $242.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.68 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Playa Hotels & Resorts

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CIO Fernando Mulet sold 13,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $116,426.70. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 415,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,481,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CIO Fernando Mulet sold 13,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $116,426.70. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 415,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,481,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 11,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $92,521.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,406 shares in the company, valued at $806,918.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 412,461 shares of company stock worth $3,342,711 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.