PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,328 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,600,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CZR. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.73.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.17. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

