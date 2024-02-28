PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 420.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Integer by 28.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Integer by 83.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Integer from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.20.

Integer Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE ITGR opened at $105.62 on Wednesday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $69.40 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Integer had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $413.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.