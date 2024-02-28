PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ADUS. Stephens reduced their price target on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $92.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $114.99.

Addus HomeCare Profile

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.