PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $156,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,877,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $156,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,877,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $4,458,503.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,191 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty
e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance
e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $201.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 89.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.59 and a 12 month high of $204.72.
e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.
