PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $659,000 Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of argenx by 339.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 581,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,925,000 after buying an additional 449,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of argenx by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,788,000 after buying an additional 443,217 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 32.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,511,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,219,000 after buying an additional 368,367 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of argenx by 185.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,966,000 after buying an additional 193,353 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of argenx by 4,901.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,807,000 after buying an additional 129,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGX opened at $411.20 on Wednesday. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $327.73 and a 12-month high of $550.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $385.15 and its 200 day moving average is $452.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.85 and a beta of 0.69.

ARGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of argenx from $594.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.29.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

