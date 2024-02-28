PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $664,000 Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,563 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,940,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,299 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,557,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,940,000 after purchasing an additional 659,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,957,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,194,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,423,000 after purchasing an additional 314,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,614,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,925,000 after purchasing an additional 279,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.61. The company has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

