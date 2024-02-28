PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,081 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 241.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,504,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,504,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $1,360,582.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,312,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,536,406.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $62.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.26. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $68.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LMAT shares. KeyCorp began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

