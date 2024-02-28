PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 383 Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of York Water worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of York Water by 17.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of York Water by 31.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in York Water by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in York Water by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in York Water by 30.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

York Water Stock Performance

Shares of YORW stock opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.96. The York Water Company has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $46.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.21 million, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

York Water Announces Dividend

York Water Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2108 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. York Water’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; eight wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the York and Adams Counties.

