PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 504 Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 125.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 880.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 327.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 150.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 28.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

JHX opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.97.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 38.75%. The business had revenue of $978.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

JHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

