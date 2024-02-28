Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Stock Position Boosted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter valued at $59,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Up 6.4 %
Shares of PSNY stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $5.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on Polestar Automotive Holding UK
About Polestar Automotive Holding UK
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Polestar Automotive Holding UK
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.