Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Stock Position Boosted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter valued at $59,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of PSNY stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $5.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.53.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

