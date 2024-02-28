PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Given New $30.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PWSC has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut PowerSchool from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PowerSchool from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. PowerSchool has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.18 and a beta of 0.99.

In other PowerSchool news, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $64,064.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,248.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $64,064.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,248.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 5,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $123,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 528,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,613 shares of company stock worth $2,673,466 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PowerSchool by 262.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PowerSchool by 63.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PowerSchool by 3,244.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

