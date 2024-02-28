PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PPG opened at $140.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $163.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.20.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

