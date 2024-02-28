Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.69

Shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.69 and traded as low as $6.36. Precipio shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 3,414 shares traded.

Precipio Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precipio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Precipio stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,325,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 9.92% of Precipio at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels; and COVID-19 antibody tests.

