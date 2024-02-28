Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,588,195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.10% of NVIDIA worth $1,125,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $835.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $820.03.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $787.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $609.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $222.97 and a 12-month high of $823.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,174 shares of company stock valued at $69,582,008. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

