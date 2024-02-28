Priya Singhal Sells 262 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Priya Singhal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Priya Singhal sold 108 shares of Biogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.49, for a total value of $23,920.92.

On Monday, February 12th, Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of Biogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55.

On Monday, December 11th, Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $223.94 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $215.68 and a one year high of $319.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.71 and a 200-day moving average of $248.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion and a PE ratio of 28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 936.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 656,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,883,000 after purchasing an additional 593,158 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 36,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

