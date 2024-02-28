Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 77,695 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 77,695 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Geron worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Geron by 3,730.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,974,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687,554 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Geron in the second quarter valued at $31,491,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Geron by 4,315.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,142,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Geron by 29.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,557,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845,412 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC grew its stake in Geron by 32.8% during the second quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 23,589,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824,566 shares during the period. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron Price Performance

Shares of GERN opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. Geron Co. has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.