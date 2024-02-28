Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Verve Therapeutics worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 2,521.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

VERV stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $21.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Read Our Latest Report on VERV

Verve Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.