Profund Advisors LLC Buys 1,135 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $72.90 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $76.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.74 and its 200 day moving average is $60.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITCI. Mizuho raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.42.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 75,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $5,068,027.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,633,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 75,361 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $5,068,027.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,633,280.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 13,337 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $925,987.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,984 shares of company stock valued at $23,476,700 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Articles

