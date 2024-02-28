Profund Advisors LLC Buys 3,774 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vericel by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Vericel by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vericel by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vericel by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vericel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VCEL shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vericel from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Insider Transactions at Vericel

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $83,798.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,790.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $101,706.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $83,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,426 shares of company stock worth $1,174,397 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vericel Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VCEL opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.70 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.72.

Vericel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.