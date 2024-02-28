Profund Advisors LLC Buys 62,466 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,466 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,562,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the second quarter worth about $13,780,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 53.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 338,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 118,569 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 78.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 84,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 37,192 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 32.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,170,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 533,943 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.26.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.88 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 475.15% and a negative return on equity of 56.58%. Lucid Group’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LCID. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.90.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

