Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,069 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

JAZZ stock opened at $132.26 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $147.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.30, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.44.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.