Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Public Storage by 5.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 3.7% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Public Storage by 4.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $279.58 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $316.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.28. The firm has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.