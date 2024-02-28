Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSI stock opened at $328.68 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $255.85 and a one year high of $333.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.01 and a 200-day moving average of $302.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

