Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 469,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after buying an additional 29,996 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $206,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FE opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.44. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.61%.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

