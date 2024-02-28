Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,799 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 69,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,011,000 after acquiring an additional 108,256 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

