Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:HLT opened at $203.59 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.86 and a 52 week high of $204.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.39.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.93.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

