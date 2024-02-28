Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

TTE opened at $64.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.56. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

