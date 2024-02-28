Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 3.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 622,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,570,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in HSBC by 6.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 27.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 9.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 132,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 12.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $811.00.

HSBC Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HSBC opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The firm has a market cap of $146.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79.

HSBC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.17%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 34.74%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

