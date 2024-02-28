Profund Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 71.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Rambus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.22. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $76.38.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 72.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In other Rambus news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $98,705.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,758.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $98,705.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,758.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,506 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.