Profund Advisors LLC Grows Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 132.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Perrigo by 345.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Perrigo by 39.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Perrigo by 5,903.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 546.11 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.97. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $40.28.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,180.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Perrigo

Perrigo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.