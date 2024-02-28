Profund Advisors LLC Grows Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 2.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 23.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Perrigo by 39.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

PRGO stock opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 546.11 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.97.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Perrigo had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.276 dividend. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 2,180.44%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

