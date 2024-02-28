Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 3,909.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total value of $1,719,925.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,721.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Entegris news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total value of $1,719,925.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,721.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,939 shares of company stock worth $5,951,089. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $131.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.83 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.13. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.37 and a 1-year high of $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.80.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

