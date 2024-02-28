Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,191.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $72.90 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $76.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.76.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITCI. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.42.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,382,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,907 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $549,773.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,041. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,382,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 346,984 shares of company stock worth $23,476,700. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

