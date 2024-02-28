Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 76.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,466 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,587,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,330,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,327,000 after buying an additional 10,991,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,567,000 after buying an additional 4,171,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,537,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,237,000 after buying an additional 2,569,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,366,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,950,000 after buying an additional 402,894 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LCID opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 5.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $9.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.88 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 56.58% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The business’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCID has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.