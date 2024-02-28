Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 27.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,643,000 after purchasing an additional 96,046 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Welltower by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 307,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,152,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 1.6% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 87,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,320,262,000 after buying an additional 2,929,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.79.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $92.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 143.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.18 and a 1 year high of $94.63.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 381.26%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

