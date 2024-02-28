Profund Advisors LLC Has $604,000 Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 27.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,706,000 after buying an additional 2,599,728 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 23.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,240,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,777,000 after buying an additional 1,963,682 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,399,000 after buying an additional 1,693,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,751,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 197.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,190,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,584,000 after buying an additional 1,453,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.17. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

OGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

In related news, insider Kirke Weaver acquired 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $278,723.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

