Profund Advisors LLC Has $607,000 Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 536.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $851.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $516.25 and a 200 day moving average of $356.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.44 and a beta of 1.17. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.25 and a 12 month high of $1,077.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,089 shares of company stock valued at $43,682,125 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

SMCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,040.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.20.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

